Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls recognized as Good Scout Honoree

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma's Boy Scouts of America (BSA) Scouts, member from the community and the BSA Grand Canyon Council recognized Mayor Doug Nicholls as the Good Scout Honoree.

Courtesy: BSA Grand Canyon Council

In a press release, the event took place on Tuesday, October 10, where Mayor Nicholls received the honor for "his years of dedication and service to Scouting."

The press release also mentions Mayor Nicholls accepting the award and shared, during his acceptance speech, that when he was a child, "he only reached the rank of Webelo."

Also during his acceptance speech, Mayor Nicholls talked about him and his wife, Danette, knowing the "importance of the Scouting program," being involved as a Scout leader, and his three sons achieving Eagle Scout status.

In addition to Mayor Nicholls, other Scouts earned awards during the ceremony. According to the press release, these include the following recipients:

Jack Thompson (Troop 8051) earning the rank of Eagle Scout.

Matthew Haworth (Troop 8054) earning the rank of Eagle Scout.

One youth Scout and 15 adult Scout leaders also earned awards for "their dedication and exceptional service to BSA Scouting at BSA Gila River District's Annual Recognition Tribal Council earlier this year," according to the press release.