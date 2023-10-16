Surfin’ Chicken Yuma will offer free meals for first 100 customers

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Surfin' Chicken will have a store celebration event to show their appreciation to the Yuma community for their support.

In a press release, the event will take place on Saturday, October 21 at the store, located at the Walmart on Avenue B.

The Dallas, Texas fast food chain says they will offer a line up of promotions, including free fresh cut fries and freshly made lemonade from 12:00pm to 4:00pm, raffle prizes, and free meals to the first 100 customers in line will take place at 10:00am.

"We are very pleased to be able to offer the Surfin’ Chicken experience to the Yuma community. Our

focus is on delivering high quality, great tasting food at a great price," said Alex Trujillo, Surfin’

Chicken's Arizona market developer.

The Avenue B location was the first to open in Yuma, and there will be an opening of second location at the Walmart Foothills planned in November.