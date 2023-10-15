Board of Supervisors to hold vote on Foothills rezoning project

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Board of Supervisors will hold a vote Monday morning that will either approve or reject a proposed rezoning project in the Foothills.

Yuma County announced the meeting will now take place at Yuma City Hall to accommodate the expected high turnout.

Board members will discuss a rezoning project that has been opposed by many Foothills residents.

If approved, hundreds of acres would be rezoned from one house per 10 acres to five houses per one acre.

The meeting will begin at 9:00am.

For those who can't make it in person, the meeting will be live-streamed on the City of Yuma website and Yuma County’s Facebook page.