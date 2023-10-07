Skip to Content
Child sustains life-threatening injuries following car crash

today at 11:00 AM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A gray 2012 Hyundai Elantra struck a child running across a non-designated crosswalk.

In a press release, the incident occurred on Friday at around 8:45pm in the area of S. Avenue B and W. 24th Street.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said the Elantra was traveling southbound on Avenue B when it hit a child running westbound across Avenue B, "using a non-designated crosswalk."

As a result of the crash, YCSO says the child sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital in Phoenix.

While alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, YCSO says the investigation in ongoing.

If anyone has any information regarding the case, call 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit YCSO's website to submit an anonymous tip.

