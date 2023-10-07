Skip to Content
Tacos and Tunes returns to Yuma’s Main Street

City of Yuma
By
today at 10:43 AM
Published 10:54 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Tacos and Tunes event has returned to Main Street, in downtown Yuma, for the 2023 year.

The event started at 10:00am Saturday morning, in the Main Street area, and will have performers and street vendors for the occassion.

"The Ultimate Pitbull Tribute" will headline the event, and will take to the state at 7:30pm.

Tacos and Tunes will go until 9:00pm.

For more information on the performers and other attractions, click here, and KYMA's Zackary Moran-Norris will have more details later this evening.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

