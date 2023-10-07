Tacos and Tunes returns to Yuma’s Main Street

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Tacos and Tunes event has returned to Main Street, in downtown Yuma, for the 2023 year.

The event started at 10:00am Saturday morning, in the Main Street area, and will have performers and street vendors for the occassion.

"The Ultimate Pitbull Tribute" will headline the event, and will take to the state at 7:30pm.

Tacos and Tunes will go until 9:00pm.

For more information on the performers and other attractions,