Motorcyclist injured, hospitalized with serious injuries

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma man riding his motorcycle suffered serious injuries following a car crash.

In a press release, the incident occurred on Saturday at 11:18am, in the area of S. 6th Avenue and W. 14th Street.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) says the motorcylist was traveling eastbound on W. 14th Street when he failed to stop at a stop sign at S. 6th Avenue.

YPD also says the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado, another Yuma man, was traveling southbound on S. 6th Street when he crashed into the motorcylist.

As a result, YPD says the motorcyclist was taken to the Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) with serious injuries, but was later taken to a hospital in Phoenix.

At this time, YPD says this investigation is ongoing, and if anyone has any information regarding the case, call YPD at (928) 783-4421 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.