Fitness Oasis to host their annual Woof-O-Ween Event this weekend

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The event will help benefit and raise funds that will go towards the Humane Society of Imperial County.

The Fitness Oasis Center is inviting members of the community to come and bring their family, friends, and furry friends with their best costumes.

There will be a dog costume contest to enter, tacos, and lots of raffle prizes to win.

All prizes were donated by members of the community and donations from Prime Lending, who is the sponsor of this year's event.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 7 at 7 p.m. at the Fitness Oasis Health Club located at 504 W. Aten Rd. Imperial, CA.