National Night Out celebrated in Imperial County

today at 4:49 PM
Published 5:11 PM

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Activities League and Imperial County Sheriff's Office invited members of the community for National Night Out.

The event took place at Bucklin Park for its 40th anniversary. 

National Night Out is an event that happens nationwide where local law enforcement agencies and first responders come together to interact with members of the community.  

Prizes and free treats were offered to families as well as having the opportunity to be inside a law enforcement vehicle.   

“We have some vehicles for display we got a swat truck we have our k-9 officer showing his k-9 to children so we have a little bit of everything today we also interact with the public if they have any questions we’ll go ahead and talk to them,” said Officer Carlos Bernal from the El Centro Police Department.  

National Night Out is celebrated on the first Tuesday of October in selected areas.

Jailene Aguilera

Jailene Aguilera joined KYMA in April 2023. If you have any story ideas, contact Jailene at jailene.aguilera@kecytv.com.

