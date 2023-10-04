Skip to Content
Local News

Arizona @ Work bringing together over 60 employers for Job and Education Fair

KYMA
By
Updated
today at 1:38 PM
Published 8:43 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In collaboration with Building a D.R.E.A.M, Arizona @ Work is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, October 4 at the Sheraton Four Points from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Arizona @ Work has been hosting job fairs for the last 10-12 years and hopes to continue offering them.

They will be having a range of employers including the U.S Border Patrol, Yuma County Library District, Chicanos Por La Causa, and many more.

They are hoping to see at least a couple hundred people.

After job fairs like these, Arizona @ Work connects with employers and sees how successful each job fair is.

At the job fair, they will also be offering on-spot interviews, which is very important for you to dress to impress and to have many copies of your resume on hand.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content