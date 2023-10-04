Arizona @ Work bringing together over 60 employers for Job and Education Fair

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In collaboration with Building a D.R.E.A.M, Arizona @ Work is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, October 4 at the Sheraton Four Points from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Arizona @ Work has been hosting job fairs for the last 10-12 years and hopes to continue offering them.

They will be having a range of employers including the U.S Border Patrol, Yuma County Library District, Chicanos Por La Causa, and many more.

They are hoping to see at least a couple hundred people.

After job fairs like these, Arizona @ Work connects with employers and sees how successful each job fair is.

At the job fair, they will also be offering on-spot interviews, which is very important for you to dress to impress and to have many copies of your resume on hand.