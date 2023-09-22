Skip to Content
YPD investigates school threats at Gila Ridge High School

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) has investigated two separate school threats at Gila Ridge High School.

In a press release, the first report of a possible school threat occurred on Tuesday, at around 1:30pm. YPD says they received reports about a threat being made from a social media account. While the account was taken down, YPD says someone took a screenshot of the post and reported it to YPD.

YPD later responded to another incident at Gila Ridge High School on Friday, at around 12:09am, when they received a report of someone on social media posted a picture of a Gila Ridge band student's altered face and had the words "first to go" on the picture.

YPD later found the unaltered picture with the words "first to go," which was verified by a photogrpaher referencing a photography session taking place for band members, and the student was the first one to be photographed, according to YPD. According to YPD, the incident is not related to Tuesday's investigation.

YPD said they investigated both Tuesday's and Friday's cases, in collaboration with the Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD), and found the two cases to be not credible.

However, YPD says they take all school threats seriously and will investigate each one of them. If anyone has any information regarding the cases, call YPD at (928) 783-4421 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

