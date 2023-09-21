Local Film and TV Production class receives $1K grant from AZ Diamondbacks

The Film and TV Production two-year program is offered at Gila Ridge and San Luis High School

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gila Ridge High School's Film and TV Production program and teacher James Kuzniak received a "Play Ball" grant award of $1,000 from the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation and Chase Bank.

Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) said winners of the award were invited to choose two representatives from the program to participate in a special pregame ceremony at Chase Field on Tuesday.

Two Film and TV alums and current Arizona State University students Bryanda Lara and Octavio Garcia-Ramirez who graduated from Gila Ridge in 2021 accepted the award on behalf of Kuzniak.

YUHSD said both completed the two-year Film and TV production program and also passed the Technical Skills Assessment given to all Career & Technical Education students.

"Being a part of Mr. Kuzniak's class and CTE in general really helped prepare me for college and being out in the world as an adult,” Lara said. “Getting to take a class that allowed me to be so hands-on while working many extracurricular events really helped me transition to life in Tempe and I am very thankful for it.”

"Having two of our former students accept the award and be recognized on the field, while having them shown on the stadium jumbotron is such a surreal feeling. It speaks to the impact that we can have on our students lives, even after they move on to bigger and better things," expressed Kuzniak.

According to YUHSD, the program focuses on all aspects of video editing and production where students can learn using Adobe Premiere Pro, Live News Broadcasts with industry-level BlackMagic production switchers.

Students also learn how to cover and livestream after-school athletics contests and other events.