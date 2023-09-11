Skip to Content
Gila Ridge High School dismisses students early due to water main break

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) said Gila Ridge High School will be dismissing students at 11 a.m. on Monday due to a broken water main near campus.

The broken water main caused the water to be shut off at the school, said YUHSD.

YUHSD said buses will pick up students and run the regular routes to their homes, and lunch will be served to students before dismissal.

All after-school activities will be canceled as well, said YUHSD.

According to YUHSD, they will keep families updated about the situation on the ParentSquare communication system, and social media and will alert the status of school for Tuesday, September 12.

