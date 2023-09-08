City of Yuma invites local contractors to forum

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma is hosting a forum to find more contractors who can bid on city projects.

The contractor forum will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, September 22 in room 190 at the Yuma City Hall, One City Plaza.

Any area businesses, contractors, and service providers are encouraged to attend.

You will also learn how to place a bid.

The forum will give more information from the city's online procurement process and the types of contracts the City of Yuma uses.

Attendees will be able to ask questions and interact with City representatives from Purchasing, Community Development, Engineering, Parks and Recreation, and Public Works, said the City of Yuma.

Those who may be unable to attend but wish to learn more may contact the City of Yuma Public Works at 928-373-4500.