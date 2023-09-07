Skip to Content
Beloved Yuma Doctor passes away

Yuma Regional Medical Center
Published 10:00 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dr. Hazem Shehata, MD has recently passed away.

His patients and physicians at Yuma Regional Medical Center loved and adored Dr. Shehata as he was part of their staff.

He practiced here in Yuma for over 18 years and specialized in Family Medicine.

Dr. Shehata helped many of his patients with weight loss.

We talked to a physician who knew him and a patient of his who shared how he had positively impacted the Yuma community.

We share our deepest condolences and sorrows to the Shehata family, friends, colleagues, and patients. 

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
