19-year-old man shot, suspects still at large

today at 6:17 PM
Published 6:28 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is investigating an attempted homicide resulting in a 19-year-old man getting shot.

In a press release, the incident occurred on Sunday at around 2:35pm, in the area of S. 8th Street and W. 21st Street. YPD responded to the area upon hearing reports of someone getting shot. Officers arrived and located a vacant car with bullet holes.

YPD says they received a follow-up report of the gunshot victim arriving at the Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC), and that the victim suffered life-threatening injuries due to the shooting.

So far, YPD says the investigation is ongoing, and they do not have any suspects at this time. However, YPD is asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

