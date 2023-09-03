19-year-old man shot, suspects still at large

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is investigating an attempted homicide resulting in a 19-year-old man getting shot.

In a press release, the incident occurred on Sunday at around 2:35pm, in the area of S. 8th Street and W. 21st Street. YPD responded to the area upon hearing reports of someone getting shot. Officers arrived and located a vacant car with bullet holes.

YPD says they received a follow-up report of the gunshot victim arriving at the Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC), and that the victim suffered life-threatening injuries due to the shooting.

So far, YPD says the investigation is ongoing, and they do not have any suspects at this time. However, YPD is asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.