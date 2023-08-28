El Centro police arrest two suspects for allegedly robbing two cosmetic stores

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro police arrested two suspects who allegedly stole merchandise from both El Centro and Yuma's Ulta Beauty stores.

An El Centro police officer patrolled near the El Centro Ulta Beauty store on Saturday morning when an Ulta employee flagged the officer and said a suspect stole merchandise from the store.

The El Centro Police Department said the employee pointed to the suspect near Bevmo and the officer attempted to contact the suspect who ended up running away.

The officer was then able to arrest the suspect and identified him as a 24-year-old man.

El Centro police said the officer returned to Ulta to investigate and learned of a second suspect, later identified as a 33-year-old woman, leaving the scene in a vehicle.

The officer was able to get the license plate and put out a be on the lookout notice for the vehicle.

El Centro police said the vehicle came across the Highway 86 U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint and was detained.

While the officer was investigating, the Ulta employees said the 24-year-old man and the 33-year-old woman also stole items from the Yuma Ulta Beauty store.

According to El Centro police, employees from the Yuma store shared security photos of the man and woman with the El Centro store where their employees recognized the 24-year-old man.

The El Centro police officer was able to recover the merchandise the 24-year-old man stole from the El Centro store and arrested the 33-year-old woman at the Highway 86 checkpoint.

El Centro police said the officer was also able to recover the stolen merchandise taken from the Yuma store.

The officer also found several bottles of liquor that had security tags on them.

Both the 24-year-old man and the 33-year-old woman were booked into the Imperial County Jail and have several outstanding out-of-county warrants, said the El Centro Police Department.