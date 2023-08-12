Skip to Content
Local News

BLM shares updates on the Imperial Dam Recreation Area power outage

KYMA
By , ,
today at 1:07 PM
Published 2:33 PM

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Bureau of Land Management has provided updates in regards to the power outage that affected the Imperial Dam Recreation Area.

BLM says that while all restrooms are still closed at TK Jones Campground, and the boat launch and drinking water is still unavailable in that area, power in the South Mesa portion of the Senator Wash area has been restored "for now" as they are still "continuing to troubleshoot the larger issue."

In addition, BLM says the South Mesa Contact Station does have power restored and the restrooms at South Mesa are operational. However, BLM says they're continuing to work on the larger issues and still may be an issue until their electrical contractor comes back on Monday.

According to BLM, while only one small section of the larger recreation area has been restored, they still want to prepare visitors for limited access to facilities and water until power is "100% restored."

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content