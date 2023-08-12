BLM shares updates on the Imperial Dam Recreation Area power outage

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Bureau of Land Management has provided updates in regards to the power outage that affected the Imperial Dam Recreation Area.

BLM says that while all restrooms are still closed at TK Jones Campground, and the boat launch and drinking water is still unavailable in that area, power in the South Mesa portion of the Senator Wash area has been restored "for now" as they are still "continuing to troubleshoot the larger issue."

In addition, BLM says the South Mesa Contact Station does have power restored and the restrooms at South Mesa are operational. However, BLM says they're continuing to work on the larger issues and still may be an issue until their electrical contractor comes back on Monday.

According to BLM, while only one small section of the larger recreation area has been restored, they still want to prepare visitors for limited access to facilities and water until power is "100% restored."