Power outage at Imperial Dam Recreation area

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) said there is a power outage at the Imperial Dam Recreation Area.

Areas affected by the outage include Senator Wash North and South Shore, the Senator Wash Boat Launch and Day-Use Site, and the T.K. Jones Campground and boat launch.

BLM said the outage affects the ability to operate the well pump for delivering potable/drinkable water to the area and its facilities.

It also impacts the restrooms on-site and requires they be closed until the outage is resolved.

BLM said it is working with the area power supplier and an electrical contractor to troubleshoot and remedy the outage.

Services in the area are expected to be limited for up to a week, said BLM.

BLM said visitors should plan accordingly for any restroom needs, implementing Leave No Trace Principles, and bringing their own drinking water if they plan to recreate in the area.

For more information or updates on the status of the area amenities, please contact the Yuma Field Office at (928) 317-3200.