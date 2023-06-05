Skip to Content
Mexican consulate offers legal advice

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Free legal advice from the Consulate of Mexico in Yuma.

The Mexican government urges the community to take advantage of these services regardless of their immigration status. Best of all, the services are free this week. 

"Do not be afraid that the consular network of Mexico in the United States has 52 consulates and specifically this consulate in Yuma has services for everyone regardless of immigration status. Whether they have papers or not, whether they are a resident or not the consulate is here to support them," said Dulce Maria Valle, Consul of Mexico in Yuma.

The external legal week ends on Friday, June 9 but other services are available throughout the year. 

