Brush fire breaks out causing some residents to evacuate

UPDATE (5 PM) - According to YFD, the evacuation order is now lifted. YFD presence will still be in place on 5E north of 30th St, and 30th St between Lime Ave and Tangerine Ave. Residents should use Lemon Ave to reoccupy.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) responded to a brush fire near Avenue 5E and 30th Street, causing a small evacuation in order due to a large propane tank that is involved but venting properly at this time.

YFD said about 20 homes are being evacuated as a cautionary measure in the 3100 block of Avenue 5E to 5 1/2E, north to the Union Pacific Railroad.

Smoke from this fire is blowing across Interstate 8 in both directions right now.

Please avoid the area and use extra caution while driving.