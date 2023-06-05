Skip to Content
Local News

Brush fire breaks out causing some residents to evacuate

KYMA
By , ,
today at 1:59 PM
Published 3:11 PM

UPDATE (5 PM) - According to YFD, the evacuation order is now lifted. YFD presence will still be in place on 5E north of 30th St, and 30th St between Lime Ave and Tangerine Ave. Residents should use Lemon Ave to reoccupy.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) responded to a brush fire near Avenue 5E and 30th Street, causing a small evacuation in order due to a large propane tank that is involved but venting properly at this time.

YFD said about 20 homes are being evacuated as a cautionary measure in the 3100 block of Avenue 5E to 5 1/2E, north to the Union Pacific Railroad.

Smoke from this fire is blowing across Interstate 8 in both directions right now.

Please avoid the area and use extra caution while driving.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the Anchor, CBS Sports Director, and Executive Producer.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content