Relay for Life Yuma hosts Cancer Survivor and Caregivers Dinner

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Relay for Life of Yuma County is hosting a dinner in honor of cancer survivors and caregivers Sunday.

According to Relay for Life's Facebook post, "This is for cancer survivors and their loved ones to come together and commemorate their journey."

The dinner, coinciding with National Cancer Survivors Day, will start at 4:00pm and will take place at the Pivot Point Conference Center.

In addition to serving food, there will also be a photo booth, a silent auction, and door prizes.

The dinner will go until 7:00pm and KYMA will have more information later this evening.