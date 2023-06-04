Skip to Content
Local News

Relay for Life Yuma hosts Cancer Survivor and Caregivers Dinner

MGN
By ,
today at 1:25 PM
Published 1:42 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Relay for Life of Yuma County is hosting a dinner in honor of cancer survivors and caregivers Sunday.

According to Relay for Life's Facebook post, "This is for cancer survivors and their loved ones to come together and commemorate their journey."

The dinner, coinciding with National Cancer Survivors Day, will start at 4:00pm and will take place at the Pivot Point Conference Center.

In addition to serving food, there will also be a photo booth, a silent auction, and door prizes.

The dinner will go until 7:00pm and KYMA will have more information later this evening.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Adelmi Ruiz

Adelmi joined KYMA in 2022. Send your story ideas and more to Adelmi at: adelmi.ysita@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content