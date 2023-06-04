Humane Society of Yuma hosts 18th Annual Fore! Paws Golf Tournament

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Humane Society of Yuma hosted the 18th Annual Fore! Paws Golf Tournament Saturday.

This event was to raise funds to help care for the animals in the shelter. The tournament took place at Desert Hills Golf Course at 8:00am.

HSOYuma divided the tournament into two gameplays:

Skins: A match play, between three-to-four players, where players compete for prizes, usually money, on every hole.

Mulligans: A second chance shot when a golfer hits a poor tee shot.

Executive Director Annette Lagunas said there were two key factors for HSOYuma hosting the tournament.

"One of them being the funds raised. You know, running that shelter takes a lot of community support. We don't get a lot of municipality monies, so we rely on donations, grants…But, it also brings awareness to the animal population that we have, and what's going on in our organization and our community. We just have too many strays, abandoned, and unwanted animals entering our shelter every single day," Lagunas spoke.

After the tournament was over, attendees had lunch at the clubhouse.

According to Lagunas, HSOYuma raised over $250,000 to $300,000 since the tournament's inception 18 years ago.

If you missed out on the tournament, and you want to donate to HSOYuma, click here.