Men’s City Championship taking place Memorial Day weekend

By
today at 3:07 PM
Published 3:24 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This Memorial Day weekend, Yuma residents teed off at Desert Hills Golf Course for the Men's City Championship.

The three-day tournament, starting on Saturday, May 27, is for the community to go out and have some fun on the golf course.

The tournament started at 7:00am, and has 54-holes of individual stroke play. From there, players have to complete 36 holes to qualify for the championship.

While the tournament marks a major milestone, Desert Hills' Golf Supervisor Chris Hardy said they may move things around.

"The tournament has been on Memorial weekend since 1973. We are in the process of…maybe…making a change, but as of now, it's always been on Memorial weekend," Hardy spoke.

Hardy says military Veterans and players 16 or older can participate in the tournament.

Whoever wins the championship, consisting of the lowest 10 scores, will receive a plaque, a gift certificate, and a free round of golf.

The championship starts on Monday, May 29 at 7:00am.

