Dennis Donnelly 16″ Softball Tournament celebrates 51 years

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Softball players from Arizona, California, and Chicago, Illinois are currently participating in the Dennis Donnelly 16" Softball Tournament.

The tournament, created in 1972, is in honor of former Parks and Recreation Supervisor Dennis Donnelly. The three-day tournament started Friday, May 26 at Sanguinetti Athletic Complex.

Last year's champion, Slap N' Tickle from Chicago, and the Yuma Territorial 16-inch Big Bash Champion Maple Street are participating in the tournament.

The City of Yuma says teams from all over the U.S. can participate if they'd like.

"We've had teams from, like, Nevada and the surrounding border states. But, the majority of our teams do come from Arizona, California, and in Chicago. Those are states that are heavily little more involved with 'The Big Ball,' which is a 16" softball. Not every state plays with them. Not every league plays with them," said Louden Young, Recreation Program Coordinator for the City of Yuma.

The championship game will start Sunday at 9:30pm, so head on down to the ballpark and enjoy some peanuts and Cracker Jack's.