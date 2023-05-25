Student brings gel blaster to school, thought to be gun

Cibola High School will continue to operate normally and steps have been taken with the YPD School Resource Officer to ensure the campus is safe

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said a Cibola High School student brought a gel blaster that appeared to look like a real handgun to school Thursday morning.

Yuma Police said another student who saw the gel blaster handgun reported the incident to the school administration.

Officers and Cibola High School Administration immediately investigated and found the student did not pose a threat to the safety of the students or staff.

YPD said the student will not face criminal charges but the school will take disciplinary action.

If you have information about this case, please contact YPD at 928-783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.