Yumans can apply to receive free solar panels that make drinking water

SOURCE Global has received a grant from the state to install two 'Hydropanels' in 850 homes

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - One Arizona-based company has made solar panels that create clean drinking water, and now they want to put them in your backyard for free.

Even in a dry climate, there’s water vapor in the air all around us.

Source's hydro-panels take that air, and turn it into about 10 gallons of drinking water a week.

“Our purpose is to ensure everyone has access to clean drinking water,” Ylenia Aguilar said.

Source Global presented to the Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday.

As they’ve received a grant from the state to put two hydro-panels in 850 homes free of charge throughout southern Arizona.

Their panels take in sunlight to create power and then use that power to run fans that suck in water vapor in the air, turning it into clean drinking water.

“Generally speaking two panels make about three to four 24-packs worth of water a week,” Tom Borns said.

Borns said that in order to receive the panels, applicants should show they are in a water-stressed situation, or don’t believe their drinking water is of good quality.

The panels also need the proper space to be installed.

“All we need is about 80-100 square feet, we need a clear line of sight to the sun," Borns said. "But luckily as we are here in Yuma, Arizona there’s lots and lots of sunshine so we have an opportunity to make a lot of water every day."

Anyone in southern Arizona can still apply for the free panels on Source’s website at this link.