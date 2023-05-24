IID warns customers of rising scam calls

Imperial and Coachella valleys have been receiving scam calls

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) said they've received reports from several customers recently about being solicited by fraudulent callers who threaten to disconnect their electricity if payment is not immediately made.

“We’ve recently had a number of reports from customers of suspicious callers who are threatening to disconnect the customer’s electricity if immediate payment isn’t made,” said Jamie Asbury, Energy Department Manager, “so, we’re asking for the public’s help in stopping these fraud attempts.”

IID said if customers are contacted by anyone in this threatening manner by either phone, email, or text, call the district at 1-800-303-7756.

An IID representative will be able to speak with you about your account and verify if IID was attempting to contact you.

IID also advises to not rely on caller identification since scammers have attempted to spoof IID's phone number by making it look like IID is calling the customer.

According to IID, do not redial the number but instead, contact IID.

IID does not have a process for disconnecting customers for nonpayment but the district does not generally call customers demanding immediate payment, said IID.

Customers are notified by mail, door hangers, or through their automated courtesy-alert phone system, and IID does not insist on a specific method of payment.

For more information, read HERE