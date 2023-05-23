Yuma named eighth affordable city for home buyers

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the website WalletHub, Yuma has ranked as the eighth most affordable city for home buyers.

The website determined this by comparing 300 U.S. cities across ten key metrics:

Housing Affordability

Maintenance Affordability

Average Cost of Homeowner's Insurance

Cost of Living

Cost per Square Foot

Real-Estate Tax Rate

Rent-To-Price Ratio

Median Home-Price Appreciation

Quarterly Active Listings per Capita

Vacancy Rate

WalletHub also said that prices of homes have surged during the COVID-19 pandemic with the median sales price skyrocketing from $313,000 in the first quarter of 2019 to $436,800 in the first quarter of 2023.

WalletHub further said that "while prices maybe starting to lower in some parts of the country this year, interest rates have rapidly climbed."

In addition, Yuma was ranked third for small cities with a score of 69.45, according to data collected by WalletHub.