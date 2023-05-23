Public Works job expo being held at City Hall on Tuesday

The event goes from 10 a.m. to noon as positions are open across all four divisions of Public Works

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - If you’re in the job market, Yuma Public Works is inviting you to their career expo on Wednesday.

Openings are available across the department, and they’re partnering with Arizona @ Work, holding the expo downtown at City Hall.

And taking applications across all four of their divisions.

Martin Agundez has been with Public Works since 1995, saying every day he still wakes up excited to go to work.

“With Public Works, you touch everything the community sees on the street, it’s just enjoyable to maintain the city,” Agundez said.

Representatives from the Yuma Public Works Department will be present to provide information about job requirements and career paths.

They will also answer any questions regarding the event.

With openings for entry-level applicants to experienced professionals seeking new opportunities.

“We’ll also have Arizona @ Work resources share so they can be successful in whatever job they apply for,” Mariana Martinez said.

While the jobs are with Public Works, you’re working with the City of Yuma.

Public Affairs Coordinator Dave Nash said it’s a great place to start or continue your career.

“The cool thing about working for the City of Yuma is the Yuma Way. Not only do we give professionalism, accountability, integrity, and responsiveness to our customers, but we also give that to each other," Nash said.

Arizona @ Work encourages applicants to dress to impress, bring multiple resume copies, and pre-register for the expo at this link.