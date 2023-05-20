Rotary Club of Yuma North End holds golf tournament

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Rotary Club of Yuma North End hosted their 4th Annual Golf Tournament Saturday.

This is to benefit local community projects and help Safe House of Yuma. The event started at 7:00am at the Cocopah Bend RV and Golf Resort.

One club member, Anne Fisher, says this event is important and shares why they raise money for Safe House of Yuma.

"We have put on this tournament, now, to benefit Safe House of Yuma because it's the only domestic violence shelter in the yuma area. So, anything we can do to help, we'll do," Fisher said.

After the tournament was over, the club held a lunch and awards ceremony at the clubhouse. During that time, the club held a raffle.

Fisher says if there are any victims of domestic violence, reach out to Safe House for protection.

To get information about the Safe House of Yuma, click here.