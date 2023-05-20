Skip to Content
Local News
By ,
today at 3:33 PM
Published 3:41 PM

Rotary Club of Yuma North End holds golf tournament

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Rotary Club of Yuma North End hosted their 4th Annual Golf Tournament Saturday.

This is to benefit local community projects and help Safe House of Yuma. The event started at 7:00am at the Cocopah Bend RV and Golf Resort.

One club member, Anne Fisher, says this event is important and shares why they raise money for Safe House of Yuma.

"We have put on this tournament, now, to benefit Safe House of Yuma because it's the only domestic violence shelter in the yuma area. So, anything we can do to help, we'll do," Fisher said.

After the tournament was over, the club held a lunch and awards ceremony at the clubhouse. During that time, the club held a raffle.

Fisher says if there are any victims of domestic violence, reach out to Safe House for protection.

To get information about the Safe House of Yuma, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA News 11 team in 2022.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content