Kids at Hope host community event, local organizations participate

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The kids at Hope Yuma County Chapter also had a community event Saturday for kids and their families.

This event is a part of the Kids at Hope's mission to "inspire, empower and transform schools, organizations, serving youth, and entire communities to create an environment and culture where all children experience success…No exceptions!"

Kids at Hope, a non-profit organization, held the event at Joe Henry Memorial Park until 2:00pm. The organizers provided hot dogs, free T-shirts, and snacks. There was also a slip-n-slide and a couple of bouncy houses.

The Chairman of Kids at Hope, Tim Hardy, shared why the event is important for Yuma County right now.

"You know what? We just believe, with everything going on, this is a chance for kids and their families to get together in a very safe environment, and that's what we're all about," Hardy spoke.

Other local organizations participated in the event such as The Humane Society of Yuma, the Yuma Police Department, Arizona Western College, and more.

Hardy said that they had over 700 people attending, with the hope of a thousand people showing up.