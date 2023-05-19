MCAS Yuma requesting permission to sample off-base drinking water

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Navy and Marine Corps are requesting permission to sample off-base drinking water wells in an area one mile to the west of Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma.

The sampling of the drinking water wells is for substances called per- and polyfluorinated substances (PFAS) which may be present due to past use of firefighting foam or other PFAS-containing materials aboard MCAS Yuma.

This sampling is currently only needed off the west side of the installation, in an area approximately from MCAS Yuma to Avenue A.

It is only for off-base wells that are used for drinking, ensuring people are not being exposed to PFAS in their drinking water as a result of an MCAS Yuma PFAS release.

This testing is not for anyone who receives their drinking water from the city of Yuma or MCAS Yuma.

Letters have been mailed to property owners and tenants in the sampling area to provide information and request permission

Sampling will be provided at no cost to the property owner or tenant.

MCAS Yuma will be hosting an open house on May 24 between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at the Yuma Civic Center located at 1440 W. Desert Hills Dr.

There is also another open house for base residents on May 24 from 11:30 – 12:30 p.m. at

the Sonoran Pueblo located at 2581 Hart St. Building 1200.

MCAS Yuma said the open houses will have informational displays about the sampling and officials will be available to answer questions.

If you get your drinking water from a well and are located off the west side of the installation, in an area approximately from the base to Avenue A, please schedule a sampling appointment by calling 888-444-YUMA (888-444-9862).

There is no need for testing for anyone who receives their drinking water from the city of Yuma.

For more information about the process, you can visit navfac.navy.mil/YumaPFAS.