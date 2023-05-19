Yuma nurse receives a high honor during National Nurses Month

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - From being delivered at Yuma Regional Medical Center to working and now being the top Intensive Care Unit nurse, Javier Rivera is named Arizona’s Nurse Association (ANA) Yuma Chapter Nurse of the Year.



The former college football player said one college course was all it took to send him down the nursing path.

With more than a decade of service to Yuma, Rivera said he's humbled for the recognition.

“I was shocked, I originally didn’t think that I was up for the award because I just got the mentorship, the excellence inuring mentorship award,” said Rivera.



Rivera was selected for his positive impact of America’s nurses and for his efforts to give back to the community



ANA Yuma Chapter serves to promote and provide support to nurses and the many challenges they face.

Lokelani Ahyo, President of Arizona Nurses Association Yuma Chapter 7 said, “Nurses are often such caring individuals that they have trouble taking care of themselves and so in order to, they need to take a step back.”