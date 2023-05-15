Calexico Police Department remembers its fallen officers

May 15 is Peace Officers Memorial Day

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Peace Officers Memorial Day is a day to remember officers that were killed or disabled while working on duty.

Calexico Police Department is paying tribute to all those who have served as police officers.

A memorial wall is displayed inside the police department of two Calexico Police Officers whose stories have impacted the community.

Enrique Camarena and Adrian C. Cordova are honored at the Calexico Police Department.

Camarena was a Calexico Police Officer who was captured by a Mexican drug cartel and was killed while he was serving as undercover police.

Cordova was killed back in 2007 in a car accident coming back from Holtville to attend a training exercise in Calexico.

More updates on the story to come.