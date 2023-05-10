Expect to pay more for flowers this year on Mother’s Day

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - This year, flower sales are expected to be higher than in previous years according to the National Retail Federation.

The annual survey by the National Retail Federation released this year says that consumers are planning to spend a total of $35.7 billion on Mother’s Day which is $4 billion more than last year.

The most popular gift to give on Mother’s Day are flowers which are about 74%, greeting cards are also 74%, and special outings are 60%.

Consumers plan to spend $274.02 per person which is the highest.

Top spenders from ages 35-44 years expect to spend an average of $382.26 on Mother's Day.

Calexico Florist Maria De Jesus Flores from Floreria Karina says that natural flowers during the season of Valentine's and Mother’s Day, flower prices go up.

Especially roses that are about $20 for a dozen when normally a dozen roses range about $12.