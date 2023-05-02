IID testifies on Colorado River status and impacts to State Assembly

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Representatives of the Imperial Irrigation District (IID) and the Colorado Board of California testified on Tuesday at an informational hearing about how Southern California is preparing for climate impacts to water supplies and the river's status.

IID Board Vice President and California’s Colorado River Commissioner JB Hamby and IID Water Department Manager Tina Shields testified before the California State Assembly’s Water, Parks, and Wildlife standing committee.

Commissioner Hamby discussed the history of the development of the river, programs and agreements, and steps toward a consensus-based alternative.

“California is working with our in-state stakeholders, Basin Tribes, Mexico, and the United States to be able to deal with these challenges in the next short-term basis and in the long-term," said Commissioner Hamby.

The Colorado River supports 40 million people and 5.5 million acres of irrigated agriculture.

Shields gave an overview of IID's water conservation measures and addressed impacts on the Salton Sea.

Including the district's proposal to conserve an additional 1 million acre-feet over the next four years to assist the current conditions on the Colorado River.

“The Colorado River is our only source of water,” Shields told the committee. “If we lose the Colorado River, our community ceases to exist…so we’re very interested in how these multi-state discussions turn out in the future.”

To watch presentations, click HERE and HERE.