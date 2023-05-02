Double homicide suspect pleads not guilty

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The man accused of murdering a married couple in their Brawley home pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday.

Brandon Hamlin did not appear in court and was assigned to an attorney.

Hamlin was formally charged Tuesday and he pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of robbery.

The district attorney says more details about the case will be disclosed in his next court appearance.

“The date for May 24th for a pretrial a preliminary hearing setting... that means they are going to set a date for preliminary hearing and also what he calls Humphries hearing... they're going to essentially argue bail amount," said Imperial County District Attorney George Marquez.

Hamlin is still being held with no bail.

Hamlin is being accused of murdering 78-year-old Elia Castro AND 84-year-old Rigoberto Castro inside their home on April 21.