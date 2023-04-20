Local conference raises awareness about sexual abuse

April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A sexual assault conference in El Centro brings awareness about sexual abuse and provides resources for victims.

The conference is free and will have three special guests.

Sure Helpline Center is hosting this conference.

The conference also informs different agencies about sexual abuse so they know where to direct victims in case of any situation.

