Skip to Content
Local News
By
Published 11:22 AM

Local conference raises awareness about sexual abuse

MGN

April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A sexual assault conference in El Centro brings awareness about sexual abuse and provides resources for victims.

The conference is free and will have three special guests.

Sure Helpline Center is hosting this conference.

The conference also informs different agencies about sexual abuse so they know where to direct victims in case of any situation.

Karina Bazarte will have more tonight.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content