Holocaust remembrance at YPG

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) remembered the victims of the Holocaust Thursday morning.

They also honored 10 soldiers who trained at YPG and helped liberate Jews from concentration camps in Germany in 1945.

The granddaughter of a Holocaust survivor lead a ceremony to remember the lives lost.

She says many other people were also killed.

"It wasn't just Jewish people that were killed. homosexuals were killed, people who were handicapped were killed, people in the military, political people were killed. it started with Jewish but it became infectious," said Sandra Scheller, Holocaust survivor's granddaughter.

Scheller hopes to continue with her family's legacy and build a Holocaust Museum in San Diego.