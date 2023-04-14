Eastbound lanes will be closed on I-8 in El Centro

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - There will be construction crews for bridge rehabilitation and lanes on eastbound Interstate 8 in El Centro that will be closed on Thursday, April 20 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The closure is due to the Caltrans project that will be upgrading several bridge decks on Interstate 8.

Including resurfacing the bridge deck, and replacing bearings at bridge hinge locations.

And replacing approach slabs, defective guardrail, and seismic bearings.

Caltrans advises drivers to be careful around highway workers and moving equipment.

For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, and more, go to http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/