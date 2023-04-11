Two local surveys seeking community input

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Two local surveys are giving the community an opportunity to give their input with a chance to win some prizes.

The first survey is the County of Imperial's 2023 Strategic Plan Survey.

"Reliance Public Relations has been retained to assist Imperial County in drafting a 5-year strategic plan that includes community input. Your ideas can help plan Imperial County’s future and may win one of two $150.00 Visa gift cards."

Click HERE to fill out the survey.

The second survey is SCAG's Connect SoCal survey.

"Every four years, the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) updates its visionary plan for the future of the region, Connect SoCal. SCAG’s process to develop Connect SoCal is an opportunity for everyone in our six-county region to share their thoughts on important issues that affect our everyday lives. This process is now underway, and we want to hear from you. How will you shape the future?"

You can attend an open house-style workshop:

April 18 from 12-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. at the El Centro Library located at 1198 N Imperial Ave, El Centro, CA.

April 19 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the El Centro Library.

Click HERE to fill out the survey.