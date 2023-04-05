Locals prepare for Holy Week in Mexicali

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - Locals from Imperial Valley are preparing for Holy Week in Mexicali and San Felipe.

Many residents start traveling to Mexico on Wednesday night.

Imperial Valley's last day of school is on Thursday.

In Mexicali, security operations will be reinforced in the city's forest and zoo, where an influx of 50,000 visitors is expected during these holy days.

Several family activities will take place until Easter Sunday with the traditional egg hunt.