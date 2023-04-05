Demolition Derby kicks off on the second day of the Yuma County Fair

If you're looking for an event with cars and action then the Demolition Derby is the place to be

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The second day of the 2023 Yuma County Fair is here and the big event showcased tonight is the Demolition Derby.

It's going to be very intense as about 20 vehicles will be in action crashing into each other hoping to be the last one standing to win the cash prize.

The Demolition Derby has been a Yuma tradition for years.

The fair's General Manager Eric Wofford says the event brings high entertainment.

What's even better is that the drivers are all from the area.

"That's what's unique about our Demolition Derby, is it's just local drivers so it's someone from the Yuma community," says Wofford.

The last car that is still running and has last contact will be announced the winner.

"So first place is $1,000, second place is $300 and third place is $200," says Wofford.

The derby runs for about 30 minutes and additional bleachers have been added for more people to enjoy the show.

The derby starts at 7 p.m. at the grandstands but Wofford encourages everyone to get there early because seats fill up fast.

If you would like to compete in the next Demolition Derby, you can find the rules and application here.