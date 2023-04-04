Locals have split opinions on Trump’s arrest

Some say they believe he did something illegal, while others say they'll still vote for him in 2024

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Yuman's opinions on Trump’s arrest are split, as the former president carried the county in 2016 and 2020.

Some say they believe he did something illegal, but others say his prosecution is politically motivated.

“I think he’s a con man, I think he’s a crook. I think he’s used to getting his own way and that it’s caught up to him,” Sandy Hendrickson said.

“He was our president, you respect the fact he was in office, you don’t have to like the person though,” Tammy Mayer said.

Everyone I spoke with agreed on one thing, it’s a sad day for America as a president is arrested for the first time.

“I think it makes the office not look so well,” P.J. Baker said.

Others say they wouldn't be surprised if some of the charges stick.

“I feel like every president has committed crimes. Some get away with it, some don’t. It’s politics," Deborah said.

Locals said that whether or not they voted for the former president, they want to see the legal process play out.

While previous presidents have been impeached, Trump is the first president to ever be charged with a crime.

“He’s not above the law. If I broke the law and got in trouble, I think all of us should face consequences for breaking the law,” Hendrickson said.

Trump is also facing separate federal investigations and a state investigation in Georgia, as his legal battles could be far from finished.