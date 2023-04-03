YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 71st Annual Yuma County Fair kicks off Tuesday!

The 2023 Fair will feature classic staples like rides and games, delicious food, livestock shows and animal auctions, floral, art, and the demolition derby, to name a few.

A new attraction will be Easter selfie stations, where fairgoers can take and post selfies and family photos, with the chance to win Family Fair Baskets containing gift items worth up to $100.

The fair opens at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, and continues until Sunday, April 9 at the Yuma County Fairgrounds.

Admission is $2 for everyone on opening day, then will go up to $7 for those 13 and above and $5 for children 6 to 12 through the rest of the week. Kids 5 and under get in free.

The demolition derby, a longstanding favorite of locals, begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5 in the grandstands of the fairgrounds.

Thursday, April 6 will be Buddy Day when two people can ride the rides for the price of one.

For anyone who wants to win one of the Family Fair Baskets, a hashtag link will be available on the first day of the fair, allowing them to post their selfies or family photos.

One winner will be selected each day starting Wednesday, April 5, and will receive a family fair basket including fair entrance tickets, carnival ride tickets, or coupons from drink and food vendors at the fair.