Africa Luna Carrasco sentencing delayed until May

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Today, the former City of San Luis Vice Mayor accused of leaving the scene of a crash had her sentencing delayed at the request of her attorney.

50-year-old Africa Luna Carrasco pleaded guilty to one count of leaving the scene of a crash involving injury earlier this month.

Carrasco was accused of leaving the scene of a crash on County 19th street near Avenue C in August 2021.

On Thursday, her defense attorney asked for a continuance on her sentencing in order to review court documents.

Yuma Superior Court judge Roger Nelson had sentenced Carrasco to 30 days in jail along with 36 months of supervised probation once she is released.

But her defense attorney then asked for another hearing, which was granted by the judge.

The hearing was likely made in order to reduce Carrasco's sentence to possibly not include jail time.

She is due back in court on May 1st.