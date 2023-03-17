St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl brings business to Downtown Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - If you didn't have any plans this St. Patricks Day, you do now!

The 2023 Downtown Yuma Pub Crawl is happening Friday, March 17 bringing thousands of people out to Main Street.

It includes several bars and restaurants downtown, starting at Pint House at 6 p.m. to get your passport and ending at Jimmie Dee's for a chance to win shirts and prizes!

With the holiday in mind, the City of Yuma Police Department is conducting an impaired driving detail from now through the weekend.

Additional officers will be on the streets looking to stop and arrest drivers who are under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

So, don't test your luck if you plan on drinking this holiday.

If you’re out drinking, be sure to make it home safely by calling an Uber, taxi, or even calling a friend to pick you up.