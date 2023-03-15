Lane restrictions on US 95 near Yuma beginning March 20

Restrictions will be from Monday, March 20, and will end on April 2024

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - There will be lane restrictions on US 95 between Rifle Range Road (milepost 35) and Wellton Mohawk Canal Bridge (milepost 39) starting Monday, March 20.

These restrictions will happen 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and will begin on March 20 and end in April 2024.

Restrictions include an 11-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place and a speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said flaggers and Arizona Department of Public Safety personnel will direct motorists through the work zone as needed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Scheduled contractors are going to widen the road, install pipes and a new bridge as part of a project.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says to expect delays and allow extra travel time.