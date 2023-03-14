AZNA accepting nominations for local nurses awards

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Nurse Association (AZNA) will recognize local healthcare providers for their work during the pandemic.

They are now accepting nominations for five different categories.

General public and healthcare providers are encouraged to cast their votes.

"It's time to reconnect which is the theme of our presentation our celebration. reconnect bring everyone together," said Loke Ahyo, AZNA Rio Colorado Chapter 7 President.

"Make sure you guys summit your votes before the 15th ok we need to take of our community that has been taking care of us during the pandemic," said Gabriela Chim from Angeles Del Desierto.

The nurses award ceremony will be on May 11.

To submit your vote, you can go to aznurse.org.