Former San Luis Vice Mayor pleads guilty in hit and run case

San Luis, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY) - The former City of San Luis Vice Mayor accused of leaving the scene of a crash took a plea agreement.

50-year-old Africa Luna Carrasco pleaded guilty to one count of leaving the scene of a crash involving injury.

Yuma Superior Court judge Roger Nelson set her sentencing for March 30th.

In her plea agreement, the state requested Carrasco's license to be suspended for three years, which is standard, and that she serve probation.